The taste of New Orleans comes to Denver

Lefteris kallergis/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Denver residents can enjoy the taste of New Orleans through the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience on the Road. This 29-year-old event is coming to Denver for the first time. The event will be held on August 30th to September 2nd, 2021.

New Orleans Wine & Food Experience will host three shows in Denver. This event will celebrate all things New Orleans with reputable chefs and owners that will give the residents of Denver the full taste and experience of New Orleans.

The first event is a New Orleans Themed Dinner at American Elm with New Orleans Guest Chefs that will be held on Monday, August 30. The interested participant can come any time between 5-9 pm via reservation.

This dinner will showcase the fascinating chefs behind the legendary restaurants of New Orleans, Tujague’s and The Bower. The Excecutive Chef of Tujague’s, Cornelius Singer, and Executive Chef of The Bower, Marcus Woodham, will join the Executive Chef of American Elm to bring the best cuisine and wine of New Orleans.

The second event is New Orleans Cocktail Tour with Renowned Mixologist Chris Hannah that will be held on Tuesday, August 31, at 6 pm. This tour will take place in the gorgeous Bigsby's Folly Craft Winery’s courtyard. You will get small bites from Bigsby’s and classic New Orleans cocktails by Chris Hannah.

On the last day, there will be NOWFE Israeli Wine Dinner at Safta with Chef Alon Shaya Featuring Tulip Winery. This third event will be held on Wednesday, September 1, at 7 pm. This dinner is a perfect combination of spirit of New Orleans, Israeli winemakers, and the amazing experience at Safta.

You can find more information about the event at ontheroad.nowfe.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.