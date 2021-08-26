Experience the cheerful marketplace at Denver's Renegade Craft Fair 2021

Briana Tozour/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Enjoy the cheerful marketplace in RiNo Arts District at Denver’s Renegade Craft Fair 2021. This year’s event will be held on August 28-29, at Larimer St., next to Denver Central Market, from 11 am to 6 pm.

Renegade Craft Fair is the perfect event for you to support, appreciate, or even connect with artists, makers, and local businesses. This event will be held outdoors and open-air, so make sure you put on your sunscreen before leaving the house. Pets are welcome to join the fun as long as they are kept on a leash.

The application for this event is still open and rolling. You can sell your work, expand your business, and join the creative community of Renegade Craft. The interested applicants can access this website to apply.

It is highly encouraged for the visitors to come using ride services, biking, carpooling, or public transportation. For those who bring their own vehicles, 2-hour street parking lot is available along the Larimer or other streets within the area.

The location where the event takes place is entirely on ground level and accessible. Because the event is held in a parking lot, there is no proper infrastructure specifically designed for persons with disabilities.

For over the years, Renegade Craft not only established a marketplace, but also evolve as a movement to empower creative economy, small businesses, and bring community of artists and tastemakers together.

The main goal if the event is to create a communal platform that is powered by community of independent artists, design enthusiasts, and makers of handmade goods.

More detailed information about Renegade Craft can be accessed through renegadecraft.com.

