The next phase of Asian art in Denver Art Museum

Markus Winkler/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – The Denver Art Museum will hold its upcoming curator talk with Douglas Wagner, the Curatorial Associate in the Asian Art Department of Denver Art Museum, on August 31, 2021, from 6 pm to 7 pm.

In this talk, the highlight of the discussion will focus on the selection of artworks that are newly acquired in the museum. Wagner will talk about its history and the significance of the artwork. This event will also give you a hint when the artworks will be available for the first time.

This event is part of the Curator Talks Series by Denver Art Museum. This series will give you an inside look for each of the curatorial departments in Denver Art Museum. There are total of 10 talks which feature a wide range of topics, from new stories to old favorites, history and collection strategy, to recent acquisition and upcoming installations.

This talk will be presented virtually. Museum Friends and students are free of charge for this event, but general visitors are required a ticket to attend. Because this is a virtual event, refunds for any ticket purchase are not available.

Asian art collection in Denver Art Museum was founded in 1915. Right now, the collection has grown to be one of the finest in North America. There are more than 7,000 artworks representing the rich history of entire Asian continent.

The collection is strongly filled with artworks from Korea, Japan, India, China, and the Islamic world. The artworks come in almost all media, with a strength in sculpture and ceramics.

You can find more information about the talk at denverartmuseum.org.

