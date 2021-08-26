Students in University of Colorado Denver help arthritis patients through video game

Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – Students at University of Colorado Denver is developing a project called “Healthcare at Play” which helps people with arthritis through video games. The amazing people behind the project are Trevor Libby, Nicholas Wilde, Linh Phuong Lam, Faisal Aldaihani, Burak Toklu, and Mauricio Millan-Carlos.

The main purpose of this project is to encourage people with arthritis perform more exercise with their hands. The project is sponsored by TIBCO Software which makes the exercising more fun.

Although there are many type of arthritis, the focus of this project is on the osteoarthritis. The students have designed a device in a form of glove to collect measurable data that focus on position, flexibility, and/or force exertion.

The students decided to use video game to make the exercising more exciting. With video game, the arthritis patients can exercise their hands, especially fingers, without repeating the same boring exercises.

The glove is used to capture hand motion using multiple sensors. The faculty advisor, Jeffrey Selman, and Dan Jensen, have closely helped the students to design the glove prototype with varying sensors.

The sensors that are being tested in the process include flex sensors, force-sensing resistors or FSR, and hall-effect sensors. The result showed the combination of linear hall-effect sensors and flex sensor has the most promising result. The data from the sensors will later be sent to the 3D-printed housing to get the final product.

The students behind the Healthcare at Play believe this project is important because people use their hands for day to day tasks. The hands are often damaged because of aging, poor ergonomics, and repetitive task.

