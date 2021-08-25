FDA grants approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine

Mufid Majnun/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – the Food and Drug Administration or FDA has given full approval for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in individuals 16 years of ages and older. The approval from the FDA is one of the country’s effort to increase vaccination status nationally.

The Food and Drug Administration issued the full approval on Monday, August 23, 2021. FDA’s approval for this vaccine is great progress as the world continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock said that this will hopefully bring more reassurance to those who are still hesitant to get vaccinated.

All the vaccines that have been approved by the FDA had gone through a lot of processes to get the full approval. Some of these processes include reviewing the quality of the vaccine, ensuring the safety, as well as the effectiveness of the medical product.

Additionally, the Moderna vaccine is expected to get the full approval as well in the upcoming weeks or before the year ends.

Although the vaccination rate in Denver is increasing, there is still more work to be done to get city win over the pandemic. Right now, almost 80% of Denver community members have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 73% of Denver residents are fully vaccinated.

Unfortunately, the number of case and hospitalization is also increasing. Because of this, all Denver residents are highly encouraged to get vaccinated in order to protect everyone from the virus.

Residents of Denver can more information about vaccine and vaccination site at Denver’s government website.

