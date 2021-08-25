Douglas County decided to opt out from the recent Public Health Order

Mika Baumeister/Unsplash

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO – Douglas County has decided to opt out from the Public Health Order that was issued earlier this month. With this decision, individuals in school settings and childcare facilities are not required to follow the recent Public Health Order.

The newest Public Health Order includes mandatory face covering for children 2 years of age and older in school settings and childcare facilities. The order applies to all individual whether they are in public schools or private schools.

Counties are given the option to comply or opt out from the order. After conducting Special Business Meeting on August 19, 2021, with 60 members of the public, Douglas County has decided to opt out from the order. From the 60 public members, 55 spoke to opt out and 5 spoke to comply with the order.

The County’s Board is against the “unnecessary governmental mandates” and believes that the recent Public Health Order in regard to face covering is unnecessary.

It is stated that the Board of Douglas County has not received any scientific research from experts that support the recent Public Health Order as necessary. It is also stated that hospitals do not indicate the COVID-19 Delta Variant is more dangerous for individuals under 12.

Through this decision, the Board hopes for combination of local and parental discretion to keep their kids safe, as well as to balance the physical and mental health needs for the children.

Although the County has chosen to opt out, the Douglas County School District Board, private schools, and childcare providers have the freedom to set their own policy in regard to face covering.

