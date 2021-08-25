The City of Boulder adds shared electric vehicle at the 1500 Pearl Parking Garage

CHUTTERSNAP/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – The City of Boulder will provide a new electric shared vehicle at the 1500 Pearl parking garage. This is one of the city’s effort to bring more mobility option for the community members of Boulder.

This new shared electric vehicle is an addition to the fleet of shared cars in the City of Boulder. The Colorado CarShare provides more than 50 vehicles in Denver metro area, as well as hybrid and electric vehicle options in the City of Boulder.

The director of Transportation and Mobility, Erika Vandenbrande, said that this is the city’s step toward mobility future that is shared, connected, and electric.

She added that the department is looking forward to more modern steps in transportation, such as electrification, supporting microtransit, investing in transit, and exploring the advantages of car sharing in order to reduce transportation emission.

The new electric charging station at the 1500 Pearl parking garage will add another sustainable option for the electric vehicle users. These charging stations are supported by the recently installed rooftop solar panels, which also help power the building’s garage and commercial spaces.

The member of Colorado CarShare can reserve the car by paying the associated rental fees, and return the car at the same spot. To those who want to become CarShare member, they can sign up at the CarShare website carshare.org/sign-up.

Colorado CarShare is a non-profit organization which is owned by the State of Colorado. The organization’s main mission is to empower the residents to have a car-free lifestyle and bring positive impact on the community’s health, environment, and quality of life.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.