Metropolitan State University of Denver receives national award for its commitment to support Latinx/Hispanic students

DENVER, CO – Metropolitan State University of Denver recently received national award for its support toward Latinx/Hispanic students. Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities or HACU named MSU Denver as Outstanding HACU-Member Institution for 2021.

The national award was given to MSU Denver because of its important contribution in education to empower the underserved communities, specifically Latinx/Hispanic, which aligned with HACU’s mission.

One of the main mission of HACU is to give accessible postsecondary educational opportunities, as well as meeting the needs of Latinx/Hispanic students in industry, business, and government through sharing of resource and development.

For about 34 years, the Metropolitan State University of Denver has been a supportive member of Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities. Although there’s always room for improvement, the MSU Denver has successfully created an accessible education that is diverse and inclusive for the Latinx/Hispanic students.

MSU Denver has hosted and involved in several HACU events and programs. Some of the programs include the HACU Emerging Leader Summit, organization’s annual Capitol Forum, and actively participated in HACU scholarship and internship programs.

Additionally, Metropolitan State University of Denver will host the HACU’s annual Youth Leadership Development Forum on October 22, this year.

Vice president for Diversity and Inclusion, Michael Benitez, Ph.D., said that MSU Denver has a strong commitment to support Latinx/Hispanic community since the early days. He added that the diverse representation from the faculty, staff, and campus’ programs, makes MSU Denver an ideal institution for Latinx/Hispanic students to thrive and be successful.

You can learn more about Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities and its programs through hacu.net

