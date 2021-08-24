RiNo Beer Fest returns on August 28

Gonzalo Remy/Unsplash

DENVER, CO – RiNo Beer Fest is back in town with unlimited samples from more than 30 local breweries. This year’s event will be held on Saturday, August 28, from 3 pm to 7 pm, at the 2424 Larimer Street, Next to Ramble Hotel.

Other than the 30+ breweries, there will be disco dance party with live DJ, food trucks, and street food vendors to go along with your beers. The participants can also get creative at photo booth & DIY pretzel necklace station, and join the costume contest.

There are two ticket options for RiNo Beer Festivals 2021. The first one is the VIP Early Ticket. This ticket costs $55 in advance, and $60 if you buy it on the spot. There’s only 100 entry tickets available for this option.

The VIP ticket will give you 1 extra hour of sampling and first tastes at the 30+ breweries. The participants with this ticket will also get VIP Upgraded Swag Bag.

The benefits of the VIP ticket does not stop right there. With this ticket, you will get the 2021 Colorado Hop Passport which will give you a 50% off for your first two drinks at 120+ Colorado Breweries.

The second ticket option for this festival is the General Admission ticket. This ticket will start at 4 pm. You will get unlimited sampling from more than 30 breweries, as well as themed koozie and cup. The price for this ticket is $40 in advance, and $45 if you buy it at the door.

You can get more information or book a ticket at gumpoppresents.com/events/rinobeerfest2021.

