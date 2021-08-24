Town of Windsor's Clean-Up Days will be held on October 15 and 16

Sigmund/Unsplash

WINDSOR, CO – The Town of Windsor’s Fall 2021 Clean-Up Days will be held on October 15 and October 16, at the Public Services facility, 922 N. 15th St., from 9 am to 3 pm. All the Windsor Utility customers are invited to come to the event.

There is no additional cost for the utility customers, but original voucher is needed in order to participate. The utility customers can find the voucher at the back page of the September Windsor Matter magazine that is mailed to all the Windsor Utility Customers.

If the customers cannot find the voucher, they can go to Windsor Town Hall, 302 Walnut St., during regular business hours and show their valid identification such as utility bill or driver’s license for a replacement.

This fall’s Clean-Up Days, The Town of Windsor is partnering with Owens-Illinois, a company that specializes in container glass products, to provide glass recycling service at the event. The residents must ensure all the glass items are empty, clean, and recyclable.

Residents can drive up and drop-off all their materials at the corresponding stations during the event. All the residents are responsible to unload their own items.

The items that can be brought to the event include general household trash, Organic materials such as yard and garden waste, scrap metal, small furniture (mattresses or large couches are not allowed), Indoor appliances such as stoves, ovens, washers, dryers, dishwashers and microwaves, bicycles, vehicle tires without rims, and glass such as bottles, jars, and jugs.

More detailed information about the Town of Windsor Utilities can be found at windsorgov.com/Utilities.

