The City of Boulder continues Walks and Chats with Council

Hansjörg Keller/Unsplash

BOULDER, CO – The City Council of Boulder will hold walks and chats with the residents of Boulder. The community members of Boulder will have an opportunity to share their issues and aspirations for the elected officials. It is hoped that this program can promote more two-way conversation between the City Council and residents.

The Walk with Council will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, with Mayor Sam Weaver and Council Member Adam Swetlik, from 8:30 am to 10:30 am. The meeting point of this walk is the front entrance of Scott Carpenter Pool, then walking along the Boulder Creek Path.

The route of this walk will be about 1.9 miles, and there will be complementary coffee/tea for the participants at the end of the walk.

The Chat with Council will be held on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, with Council Member Bob Yates, Rachel Friend, and Aaron Brockett, from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. The location of this chat will be at the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St.

No registration is required for both of these events. The interested participants are highly encouraged to wear face covering. These events are subject to change depend on COVID-19 pandemic restriction.

The Walks and Chats with Council was first initiated in 2019. These two events are the city’s effort to make alternative way to engage with community members who rarely involved in council matters and meetings.

The City of Boulder will provide an interpreter to those who need it. Residents who want to request for an interpreter can email Taylor Reimann at reimannt@bouldercolorado.gov.

For more information about the Chats and Walks with Council, residents can visit this website.

