Arapahoe County's Open Space Sales and Use Tax will be extended

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO – The Arapahoe County Board has unanimously approved the resolution to extend the Open Space Sales and Use Tax. The election for a permanent extension will be held on November 2, 2021.

The Arapahoe County’s Open Space and Trails Advisory Board has been largely involved in the process of reauthorization. The County’s officials recently conducted series of events and evaluation in order to receive substantial feedback from residents, nonprofits, business, municipalities, as well as special districts regarding the future of open spaces, parks, and trails in the county.

The Board has established special committee to evaluate the potential tax extension. Many feedbacks from these series of events showed strong support to extend the sales and use tax programs.

Since this program was first established in 2003, the County’s Open Spaces program has made many tangible impacts for the community. The program improves the quality of life of Arapahoe County residents, especially during the pandemic.

Some of those impacts include the improvement of 70 miles trails, funded hundreds of additional open spaces, local parks, and trails, conserved 31,000 acres of open space, as well as allocation of $257 million for open spaces, local parks, and heritage areas.

Grider Lee, one of the Board member, said that the sales tax has provided many benefits for the cities, towns, and County to improve the open space, parks, and trails operations. He added that extending this tax is important to ensure the project can continue to serve the Arapahoe County community.

The public can find more detailed information about the Arapahoe County Sales and Use Tax at this website.

