Arapahoe County will hold feedback session regarding the new Public Health Order

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO – Arapahoe County commissioners will conduct a feedback session in regard to the new public health order which requires all individuals ages 2 and older to wear face coverings. The study session will be held on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 1 pm to 2 pm.

This policy applies in school settings and childcare facilities. All individuals including teachers, students, staff, and visitors must follow the new policy whether they are in public schools or private schools. The mandatory face covering also applies to all individuals regardless of vaccination status.

The new public health order that was issued on August 18, 2021, has brought a lot of conversations so far. Until today, the Arapahoe County commissioners have received both support and dislike from residents regarding the new policy.

The upcoming study session is information-gathering meetings for the Arapahoe’s Board of County Commissioners. The meeting will be conducted virtually due to COVID-19. Local residents of Arapahoe County can access the online meeting through the county’s Legistar portal https://arapahoe.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Although there is no public comment session during the meeting, the commissioners are open for any feedback from representatives to create better decision making.

The public can fill up this form https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/6490769/Child-Mask-Mandate for the residents’ feedback. The survey is open for the public until August 28, 2021. The result of the survey will be compiled and presented to the commissioners during the upcoming study session.

The Arapahoe County reminds everyone that they are currently experiencing huge amount of traffic on the feedback form. If the residents are unable to access the website, they can try to refresh the page, and try again later.

