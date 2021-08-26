Three recommended bakeries in Aurora to suit any occasion.

Unsplash

AURORA, CO - Salty bread or sweet bread? Pastry or rolls? Here are three recommended bakeries in Aurora that can satisfy your craving for any bread.

Cuba Bakery & Cafe

From Cuba to Miami, Florida, to finally arriving in Aurora, Colorado, is the ultimate destination of this bakery. Yes, Cuba Bakery & Café is a bakery that originated in Cuba. There, visitors can relax while enjoying sweet or savoury cakes with espresso; if you want a little weight, you can try their sandwich.

Cuba Bakery still sticks with traditional-style bakery, but that's what makes this bakery special. If you visit there, don't miss their Min Pie, Bun and Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding.

Kneaders Bakers & Cafe

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe has been committed to continuously innovating the development of its bakery for more than 20 years. When he first started his business, Kneaders implemented a typical European bread consisting of three simple ingredients. Now they sell bread and side dishes such as sandwiches, soups, salads, and pastries, which use organic ingredients.

Try the Chocolate Mousse Dome, German Chocolate Brownies, Fruit Tarts and Kneaders' White Chocolate Cranberry Cake, the bakery's signature dish. The bakery is an alternative for Aurora residents to buy bread at all times.

Panaderia El Paisa

Panaderia El Paisa has a principle of consistently offering all kinds of bread with high quality but at affordable prices. Their team makes the bread daily, so it's always fresh. Besides bread, Panaderia also sells cupcakes, muffins, pastries and more.

Panaderia is famous for its Mexican-style bread and cakes. Visitors can eat on the spot or take it home for souvenirs at home. Don't forget to try Brownies, Fresh Fruit Tarts, Muffins, Cup Cakes and Banana Bread as a special menu at this bakery.

