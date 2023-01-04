President Biden comes to Covington

President Joe Biden came today to Covington, KY to promote a companion bridge to the Brent Spence bridge. Senator Mitch McConnell and Senator Sherrod Brown also attended and spoke as well. Ohio governor Mike Dewine and Kentucky governor Andy Beshear were also in attendance.

In his opening remarks, Biden stated, "For decades, people have talked about the Brent Spence Bridge, but folks, talking is over." He went on to say that “The bipartisan infrastructure law, we’re finally going to get it done.” Biden also thanked McConnell for his willingness to cross party lines and support a bipartisan infrastructure bill, saying “Leader McConnell and I don’t agree on everything, in fact, we disagree on a lot of things, but here’s what matters: He’s a man of his word."

Biden also thanked former Ohio senator Rob Portman, as did McConnell.

In his remarks, McConnell said, “We all know these are really partisan times, but I always feel no matter who gets elected, once it’s all over, we ought to look for things we can agree on and try to do those, even while we have big differences on other things." He added, "“This bridge I think symbolizes the coming together of both sides on something that both sides thought was important to try to get an outcome.”

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear in his remarks said, “This amazing project shows it’s possible and what’s possible when we push partisanship aside.”

Covington will also see improved local roads and sewers from this project

People wating to see President Biden Photo by Mikey Chlanda

This was only the second time a US president has come to Covington.