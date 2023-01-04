Covington, KY

President Biden comes to Covington

Mikey Chlanda

President Joe Biden came today to Covington, KY to promote a companion bridge to the Brent Spence bridge. Senator Mitch McConnell and Senator Sherrod Brown also attended and spoke as well. Ohio governor Mike Dewine and Kentucky governor Andy Beshear were also in attendance.

In his opening remarks, Biden stated, "For decades, people have talked about the Brent Spence Bridge, but folks, talking is over." He went on to say that “The bipartisan infrastructure law, we’re finally going to get it done.” Biden also thanked McConnell for his willingness to cross party lines and support a bipartisan infrastructure bill, saying “Leader McConnell and I don’t agree on everything, in fact, we disagree on a lot of things, but here’s what matters: He’s a man of his word."

Biden also thanked former Ohio senator Rob Portman, as did McConnell.

In his remarks, McConnell said, “We all know these are really partisan times, but I always feel no matter who gets elected, once it’s all over, we ought to look for things we can agree on and try to do those, even while we have big differences on other things." He added, "“This bridge I think symbolizes the coming together of both sides on something that both sides thought was important to try to get an outcome.”

Kentucky governor Andy Beshear in his remarks said, “This amazing project shows it’s possible and what’s possible when we push partisanship aside.”

Covington will also see improved local roads and sewers from this project

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4KLA_0k3X0CmH00
People wating to see President BidenPhoto byMikey Chlanda

This was only the second time a US president has come to Covington.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Biden# Brent spence# Mitch McConnell# Andy Beshear# Covington KY

Comments / 0

Published by

Local Covington writer will keep you up to date on new businesses, restaurant reviews, major fire and police incidents, and public meetings in Covington. As a retired firefighter, I will also keep you up on significant nationaldevelopments in the firefighting and EMS fields, including LODDs.

Covington, KY
57 followers

More from Mikey Chlanda

Taft's Ale House Review - Good Burgers, Great Beer

Tri-tip tacos with a side salad at Taft's Ale HouseMikey Chlanda, author. We've been eating and drinking at Taft's for several years, but this is the first time we've been there in a while. We had gone there once during the pandemic, but it understandably was a slightly underwhelming and scaled-back menu. We were the only ones in the joint besides Uber Eats and Door Dash drivers picking up their orders. It felt very cavernous.

Read full story
Cincinnati, OH

SORTA Announces Fare-free Weekends This Summer

Cincinnati Metro bus in operationBill Rinehart, WVXU. SORTA, better known as Cincinnati Metro, announced the start of a fare-free bus service every summer weekend starting on July 2nd and continuing through the Labor Day weekend.

Read full story
Covington, KY

Kung Food / Amerasia Review - Best Chinese Food in Cincinnati Metro

Hands down, Kung Food /Amerasia on Madison Avenue in downtown Covington is the best Chinese restaurant in the Cincinnati metro area. It is, I daresay, one of the top five Chinese restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, or Indiana.

Read full story
1 comments
Yellow Springs, OH

Sunrise Cafe in Yellow Springs Review

E's breakfast -eggs, bacon, biscuit, and home friesMikey Chlanda, author. When I first moved to Yellow Springs in the late 1970s to go to college, there was a little luncheonette called Dick and Tom’s after the two brothers that started it. Calling it a greasy spoon doesn't do it justice.

Read full story
2 comments
Beavercreek, OH

City Barbeque Review - Beavercreek Location

Lolo's Pulled Pork Sandwich at City BarbequeMikey Chlanda, author. So we’re on an adventure - we’re day-tripping (well, 2 days, so strictly speaking, not a day trip) to Yellow Springs. On the drive up we had a few errands to run in Beavercreek. I wanted to go to Flying Pizza, but my girlfriend held out for City Barbeque. Guess who won.

Read full story
2 comments
Covington, KY

Covington To Host E-Waste Drop-Off Saturday

Covington, KY will hold its 7th annual Recycling Drop-Off Day for e-waste, paper, and Styrofoam™ on Saturday, June 26th, from 10 am to 1 pm. Co-hosted by The Center for Great Neighborhoods and Keep Covington Beautiful, along with the city, the event will be held at Holmes High School, in the rear parking lot off the Madison Avenue entrance.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy