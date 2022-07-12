Cincinnati, OH

SORTA Announces Fare-free Weekends This Summer

Mikey Chlanda

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNdIq_0gbBQexX00
Cincinnati Metro bus in operationBill Rinehart, WVXU

SORTA, better known as Cincinnati Metro, announced the start of a fare-free bus service every summer weekend starting on July 2nd and continuing through the Labor Day weekend.

The Hamilton County/Cincinnati transit agency is doing this to publicize the public rollout of their Re-inventing Metro initiative. This is part of the rollout of their service expansion, with seven routes going to 24/7 service and two new crosstown routes. Several routes also have expanded service hours on weekends.

In all, 26 Metro bus routes will have more frequent service and 18 routes will have expanded service hours. There are 8 new routes, along with another 8 routes having their routes adjusted.

SORTA also announced that all new buses will have free wi-fi capability and charging ports at each seat.The pricing for the rest of the week during the summer will remain unchanged at $2. An all-day pass costs $4. SORTA said that the easiest way to pay is through the Transit app, available on iPhones and Androids for free. You can buy a single fare or a day pass through the app and scan the appropriate barcode once on the bus. A real-time bus tracker is also available for free on the app.

To help promote this summer rollout, Metro is giving away free bus passes, coupons, and tickets to various events, encouraging the community to go Metro to their “staycation” destinations.

Follow Metro on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

For more information, go to go-metro.com. For the updated schedules, go to go-metro.com/schedules.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# sorta# cincinnati bus service# cincinnati metro# go metro

Comments / 0

Published by

Local Covington writer will keep you up to date on new businesses, restaurant reviews, major fire and police incidents, and public meetings in Covington. As a retired firefighter, I will also keep you up on significant nationaldevelopments in the firefighting and EMS fields, including LODDs.

Covington, KY
41 followers

More from Mikey Chlanda

Cincinnati, OH

Kung Food / Amerasia Review - Best Chinese Food in Cincinnati Metro

Hands down, Kung Food /Amerasia on Madison Avenue in downtown Covington is the best Chinese restaurant in the Cincinnati metro area. It is, I daresay, one of the top five Chinese restaurants in Ohio, Kentucky, or Indiana.

Read full story
1 comments
Yellow Springs, OH

Sunrise Cafe in Yellow Springs Review

E's breakfast -eggs, bacon, biscuit, and home friesMikey Chlanda, author. When I first moved to Yellow Springs in the late 1970s to go to college, there was a little luncheonette called Dick and Tom’s after the two brothers that started it. Calling it a greasy spoon doesn't do it justice.

Read full story
Beavercreek, OH

City Barbeque Review - Beavercreek Location

Lolo's Pulled Pork Sandwich at City BarbequeMikey Chlanda, author. So we’re on an adventure - we’re day-tripping (well, 2 days, so strictly speaking, not a day trip) to Yellow Springs. On the drive up we had a few errands to run in Beavercreek. I wanted to go to Flying Pizza, but my girlfriend held out for City Barbeque. Guess who won.

Read full story
2 comments
Covington, KY

Covington To Host E-Waste Drop-Off Saturday

Covington, KY will hold its 7th annual Recycling Drop-Off Day for e-waste, paper, and Styrofoam™ on Saturday, June 26th, from 10 am to 1 pm. Co-hosted by The Center for Great Neighborhoods and Keep Covington Beautiful, along with the city, the event will be held at Holmes High School, in the rear parking lot off the Madison Avenue entrance.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy