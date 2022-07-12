SORTA Announces Fare-free Weekends This Summer

Cincinnati Metro bus in operation Bill Rinehart, WVXU

SORTA, better known as Cincinnati Metro, announced the start of a fare-free bus service every summer weekend starting on July 2nd and continuing through the Labor Day weekend.

The Hamilton County/Cincinnati transit agency is doing this to publicize the public rollout of their Re-inventing Metro initiative. This is part of the rollout of their service expansion, with seven routes going to 24/7 service and two new crosstown routes. Several routes also have expanded service hours on weekends.

In all, 26 Metro bus routes will have more frequent service and 18 routes will have expanded service hours. There are 8 new routes, along with another 8 routes having their routes adjusted.

SORTA also announced that all new buses will have free wi-fi capability and charging ports at each seat.The pricing for the rest of the week during the summer will remain unchanged at $2. An all-day pass costs $4. SORTA said that the easiest way to pay is through the Transit app, available on iPhones and Androids for free. You can buy a single fare or a day pass through the app and scan the appropriate barcode once on the bus. A real-time bus tracker is also available for free on the app.

To help promote this summer rollout, Metro is giving away free bus passes, coupons, and tickets to various events, encouraging the community to go Metro to their “staycation” destinations.

For more information, go to go-metro.com. For the updated schedules, go to go-metro.com/schedules.