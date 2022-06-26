City Barbeque Review - Beavercreek Location

Lolo's Pulled Pork Sandwich at City Barbeque Mikey Chlanda, author

So we’re on an adventure - we’re day-tripping (well, 2 days, so strictly speaking, not a day trip) to Yellow Springs. On the drive up we had a few errands to run in Beavercreek. I wanted to go to Flying Pizza, but my girlfriend held out for City Barbeque. Guess who won.

I had never been to City Barbeque before, but I am always up to try a new rib place. I had Lolo’s Pulled Pork sandwich, with hush puppies on the side. My girlfriend pointed out they had creamy cole slaw and reminded me that I never pass up a chance to get creamy cole slaw. So I added that to my order, along with a beer, natch. E got the brisket sandwich, with an order of fries.

The service was excellent - speedy, friendly, and helpful. The order was up in less than ten minutes - good thing we beat the lunch crowd by about five minutes, as the line was to the door.

It’s self-serve on drinks as well as the sauces. There’s about 8 to choose from, ranging from original to sweet to hot, with a mustard one tossed in. The hot is not all that hot, but the sweet and original both got a thumbs up from us.

The slaw/pulled pork sandwich was very tasty. The meat was a little dry, but the sauce that was already on the sandwich, and the creamy slaw made up for it. I ended up adding some more sauce towards the end of my sandwich. The slaw by itself was runnier than I like, but the cabbage was still nice and crunchy. The hush puppies were excellent, especially dipped in your favorite sauce.

My girlfriend’s brisket was excellent. Nice smoky flavor. I am picky about my french fries, but these hand-cut ones were excellent - some of the best I’ve had. If you’re used to Mickey D’s, you’re probably not gonna like these. If you like real steak frites, these are pretty close to Jeff Ruby’s steak frites, which are the best ones around Cincinnati.

All in all, this place is a keeper. I wouldn’t say it’s worth the hour drive, but if you’re in the area (or live by the one in northern Cincinnati), it deserves a place on your shortlist. They also have different sizes of sampler platters if you just want to pick up an order and feed the family at home.