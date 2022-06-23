Covington To Host E-Waste Drop-Off Saturday

Covington, KY will hold its 7th annual Recycling Drop-Off Day for e-waste, paper, and Styrofoam™ on Saturday, June 26th, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Co-hosted by The Center for Great Neighborhoods and Keep Covington Beautiful, along with the city, the event will be held at Holmes High School, in the rear parking lot off the Madison Avenue entrance.

E-waste is recycled by Cobalt, who will dismantle it into parts that are able to be recycled, while Shred-it will handle the paper on-site.

E-waste that is accepted includes computers, nearly all computer accessories, copiers, printers, fax machines, TVs, phones (including landline phones and cellphones), cable TV equipment and boxes, audio equipment, CD players, VCRs, batteries, microwaves, and lightbulbs.

Paper should be dry and loose. No need to remove paperclips or staples. Styrofoam™ should be food-free and clean of any tape, residue, etc.

The city asks that no hazardous materials, liquids, large appliances, items containing mercury, thermostats, etc, be brought. It will be refused. Contact the Solid Waste and Recycling Department (contact information below) with any questions before you bring the items.

The event is free to Covington residents due to a grant the city got from the state for municipal e-recycling efforts.

“We’re expecting a steamy 95-degree day, but hopefully some cloud cover will keep us focused on emptying cars and getting folks through the line as quickly as possible,” Bacher said.

For more information, call Stephanie Bacher, Solid Waste and Recycling Supervisor, at (859) 292-4419, or email sbacher@covingtonky.go . On the web, go HERE .