Bowling Green, OH

Snook's Dream Cars, A Classic Car Museum in Bowling Green, Ohio

Mike White

How long has it been since you've seen a Packard car, a Kaiser, or a Willys Jeep? Even if you're even old enough to remember them, it's probably been a long time, because the Willys company went out of business in 1953; Packard also closed in the 1950s, and Kaiser also in 1953. You can see classic cars made by those companies, as well as those manufactured by Ford, Pontiac, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Jaguar, Alfa Romeo, and more at Snook's Dream Cars--a museum in Bowling Green, Ohio. The oldest vehicle on display was made in 1931, the newest in 1971.

“We like to consider this a living museum,” says Jeff (the owner. His late father, Bill created the collection. The comments were made on the official website of the museum), “since all the cars on display are in working condition. I drive one or another of them around town on a regular basis, weather permitting.”

Besides the extensive collection of cars, the museum contains a recreated Texaco gas station, similar to one from the 1940s, and a showroom of extensive automobile memorabilia.

There are models of vehicles from the 1930s to the 1970s of roadsters, sedans, coupes, race cars, and convertibles. The cars were made by Packard, Willys, Kaiser, Ford, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Alfa Romeo, Pontiac, MG, and Triumph.

In addition, collectors' cars are maintained onsite in the four-bay shop.

Visitors to the official website of the museum can see pictures, take a virtual tour, and read about tour highlights. Memorabilia includes seat covers, window cranks, backseat touring games, and bug remover.

Visitors will find pinball and slot machines, and a Model-T Kiddie Ride--all forming a working museum of coin-operated entertainment. There are also Texaco promotional items, antique pedal cars, and a classic collection of automobile decanters. Some of the decanters still hold their original Jim Beam brew.

The museum also lets you view a 1930s general store, take an imaginary stroll through the Bowling Green of the 1940s, and view a 1960s Sebring raceway pit lane, and a 1950s diner.

You can finish your tour by viewing a WWII memorabilia collection and a jeep. All the vehicles are running. If you want to remember your tour, there is a gift shop to visit.

On the official website, there is also a link to t.v. clips and videos of the museum and its collection.

The museum is open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, as well as from 1 to 5 p.m. It is also open by appointment on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $8 for adults, $6 for seniors, and $5 for

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39CoSS_0hwyGthR00
Picture of a classic carPixabay

children.

Comments / 1

Published by

Freelance writer for many years. Have ghostwritten hundreds of articles that have been published online on many topics, including real estate, business, sports, and more. Other articles with a byline. Wrote daily news for a nearby newspaper.

Findlay, OH
28 followers

