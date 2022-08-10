Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job Training

Residents of Findlay and throughout Northwest Ohio who are 55 and older may be able to find work and develop new job skills through the Federal Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP). The program is offered through Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

According to the official website of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio, the program offers an "on-the-job training and employment program designed to help anyone 55 and older update needed job skills, build work experience and confidence, and maintain economic security and well-being."

Those in the program receive paid training, experience, the chance to gain self-confidence, and gain valuable experience and training. Participants could potentially train in a variety of locations, including community organizations, hospitals, offices, and daycare centers.

Citizens of Northwest Ohio might qualify for the program if they might the following criteria, according to the website:

They are 55 or older.

They are unemployed.

They have low or no income.

They would like to work in their community.

They would like to participate in on-the-job training to learn new skills.

Smiling office workers Fauxels

Goodwill participates in the SCSEP, a national employment, and training program. The United States Department of Labor funds the program. In 2021, The Department of Labor provided 90 percent of Goodwill's SCSEP programs through a $22,938,400 grant. The remaining ten percent of $2,548,711 was provided by Goodwill through in-kind contributions.

Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio has received additional financing of a sub-award of $352,336. A total of 40,952 will cover the remaining 10 percent of operational costs.

According to the United States Department of Labor website the SCSEP "provides over 40 million community service hours to public and non-profit agencies, allowing them to enhance and provide needed services. Participants work an average of 20 hours a week and are paid the highest of federal, state or local minimum wage."

If you would like more information, contact Goodwill.