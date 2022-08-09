Bluegrass, Gospel Singers Darin and Brooke Aldridge to Sing at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 18

Husband and wife Bluegrass and Gospel performers Darin and Brooke Aldridge will sing at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA) on August 18 in Armes Hall.

Tickets can be purchased on the official MCPA website and cost draw $25 for floor seating on the left or right, $40 for HIgh Top Seating, $50 for Gold Circle seating, and $15 for standing room only tickets.

According to the MCPA website, the couple draws on the traditions of their native North Carolina. Their latest critically acclaimed release is "Inner Journey."

The duo has had numerous songs at the top of various music charts, including the Gospel, Bluegrass, Roots, and SiriusXM. They have been nominated for multiple awards by the Inspirational Country Music organization and the International Bluegrass Association (IBMA).

Their music videos “Every Time You Leave," “Tennessee Flat Top Box,” and “Wildflower” were featured prominently on featured on The Bluegrass Situation, CMT Edge, CMT, Bluegrass Ridge TV, Great American Gospel, PBS, Songs of the Mountain, The Bluegrass Road, RFD-TV, Woodsongs, Blue Highways TV, Music City Roots, and Larry's Country Diner.

Brooke has been named IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year for four years in a row, and Darin is also a highly acclaimed vocalist. According to the MCPA, the couple displays rich harmony and impeccable musicianship. The result has been that the couple is one of the hottest young acts in acoustic music, with a band of amazing pickers too.

Darin was a member of the well-known County Gentleman and is an acclaimed multi-instrumentalist. Many say Brooke has one of the most powerful voices in any music genre.

Darin was also recognized as the IBMA’s Momentum Mentor of the Year in 2017. He was lauded for mentoring and teaching youth on the mandolin and guitar and for giving his talents and time to various places, including at the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC.