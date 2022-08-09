Laurie Berkner to Perform at Marathon Center for the Performing Arts August 27

Laurie Berkner, known, according to the official website of the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts (MCPA), as the "uncrowned queen of children's music," will perform in the parking lot of the MCPA

Unidentified Mother and Child at Children's Concert Caleb Oquendo

in Findlay on August 27 at 3:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the official website of the MCPA and are $50 for a meet and greet event with the artist before the concert, $25 for adults for the concert, and $20 for children 12 and under.

According to the website, Berkner has been well known for her long-time appearances on NBCUniversal Kids channels, the Nick Jr. channel, and Sprout. In addition, she is known for her 14 albums, original songs, music videos, DVDs, and books. She is also known for being the power behind the progressive "kindie rock" movement.

“I want to create songs that matter for children,” Berker was quoted on the website as saying. “I was singing once and saw a four-year-old girl shut her eyes and start swaying to the music. I thought, ‘That’s the reason I got into music.’ "

On her "Greatest Hits Solo" show she sings such hits as "Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz),” “Pig On Her Head,” “We Are The Dinosaurs,” " “Victor Vito,” and “Rocketship Run.” In addition, she sings some of her popular songs that are not often heard at her full-band concerts.

If there is extreme weather, the show may be canceled or moved to the Donnell Theater because of the sensitive equipment used in the show. Such a decision will be made by noon on the day of the show and will be communicated to ticket holders by email or phone. In addition, the public will be notified by social media and the MCPA website.

Those attending can have access to the MCPA building one hour prior to the show.