Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big game

Photo by (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

This Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. Both teams have been absolute powerhouses in their respective conferences all year, earning them each the No. 1 seeds in the playoffs. Both teams boast an All-Pro quarterback, dynamic offenses and a Kelce brother fighting for family pride.

But there is plenty more to Super Bowl Sunday than just the game itself. It's about getting together with friends and family, experiencing a star-studded halftime show, judging every company's commercials and taking risks, whether that be by betting on the big game or gambling on a new game day recipe.

Whatever your tradition on Super Bowl Sunday, we're highlighting some NewsBreak stories that are guaranteed to inspire, inform or just entertain you ahead of the big game.

Recipes from Chiefs, Eagles stadiums for Super Bowl LVII

Photo by (Photo by Aramark)

Why we love this: Super Bowl Sunday is full of disagreements. There will be arguments over game predictions, play-çalling and best commercial. One thing everyone can agree on, however, is that a lot of the day revolves around food. You can't go wrong with buffalo wings and sandwiches, but you can also bring the Philly-Kansas City theme into your kitchen with some local comfort food to spice up your party.

Good-bye Columbus Day and Hello Super Bowl Monday!

Photo by (Adrian Swancar/Unsplash)

Why we love this: Everybody dreads going to work or school on the Monday after the Super Bowl, and some Tennessee politicians are proposing a bill that would make it a state holiday. Contributor Matthew C. Woodruff explains the proposition, which would involve removing the official recognition of Columbus Day as a state holiday. NFL fans have been trying to get this done for years, but seeing lawmakers go for it gives us a little bit more hope that it could become a reality because it just takes one domino to fall.

The best — and the rest — of the star-studded 2023 Super Bowl commercials

Photo by (Photo by Frito-Lay)

Why we love this: I'm not a fan of spoilers, but a sneak peek at some of the best Super Bowl commercials making their debut on Sunday might allow for more time to grab some food or check my phone a few times during the game. Doritos is back with the goods and Paramount+, Squarespace, M&M's and every beer out there, including Budweiser, have slots during the game. Whether you watch or wait, this list has over a dozen top commercials ready for viewing.

This year’s Super Bowl will feature two Black starting quarterbacks for the first time in NFL history

Photo by (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Why we love this: History will be made Sunday when Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts square off in the Super Bowl. That could be true for lots of potential reasons, but the one sure-thing historic moment will be having two Black quarterbacks face off for the first time in NFL history. Contributor Jalyn Smoot outlines why Mahomes and Hurts deserve this moment. Mahomes just won his second Associated Press MVP award and is just one of three Black quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl. Hurts finished right behind Mahomes in the MVP voting this year and let the Eagles to a franchise-record 14 wins this season while setting numerous records. Either way, another Black quarterback is getting a Super Bowl victory on Sunday.

All-female Super Bowl flyover team to make history

Photo by (John Bell/Unsplash)

Why we love this: Why not continue with the historic theme. History will be made prior to the Super Bowl when an all-female pilot team will perform the flyover to celebrate 50 years of women pilots in the U.S. Navy. Four female pilots will lead the diamond formation over State Farm Stadium at around 345 mph in two F/A-18F Super Hornets, an F-35C Lightning II and an EA-18G Growler. Navy Lt. Catie Perkowski and Navy Lt. Suzelle Thomas, who will be piloting two of the aircraft, appeared on "Good Morning America" to talk about the significance of the flyover.

With Chiefs in Super Bowl, MO revives sports betting debate as gamblers cross into KS

Photo by (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Why we love this: Sports betting is a hot topic around the nation as more and more states begin to legalize in-person and mobile sports betting. The topic is particularly frustrating for Missouri residents as it is not legal in the state, but it is legal over in Kansas. So with the Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years, sports fans will once again be forced to drive across state lines to wager on the game, injecting hundreds of thousands of dollars of revenue into their economy. To make matters worse, the American Gaming Association expects people to bet $16 billion on the Super Bowl this year.

Rihanna teases ‘almost impossible’ Super Bowl halftime show performance

Photo by (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Why we love this: Because everyone loves Rihanna. Seven years removed from the stage, the "We Found Love" singer will grace the millions of viewers with an "impossible" and "jam-packed' performance on Sunday. Rihanna revealed in a press conference on Thursday that the hardest part of her preparation has been narrowing down her set list. Considering she only has 13 minutes to perform and a seemingly-endless collection of hits, we understand the challenges she's facing and we look forward to watching how she overcomes them.

More Super Bowl stories