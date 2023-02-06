Denver, CO

Denver round-up: All-you-can-eat Super Bowl parties, affordable housing funding and more from local contributors

Mike Romano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pXKbI_0kdTazga00
Photo by(Tim Toomey/Unsplash)

Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but each week I like to focus on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed.

This week we're checking out FlyteCo Tower's all-you-can-eat Super Bowl party, exploring a new affordable housing complex that received funding and hearing what police department heads in Colorado said in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols. Here are a handful of stories you may have missed over the last week:

Denver restaurant hosts all-you-can-eat Super Bowl party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TYRpq_0kdTazga00
Photo by(FlyteCo Tower)

Why we love this: For starters, the term "all-you-can-eat" combined with "party" is enough to perk my ears up. Contributor Brittany Anas shares this gem for anyone currently without plans for the Super Bowl next Sunday. FlyteCo Tower is offering endless tacos, macaroni and cheese, pork sliders and more for just $20 on Super Bowl Sunday. The all-purpose eatery and entertainment venue will be showing the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs, but even if you're not interested in the game you can stay for the commercials, halftime show or one of the handful of activities they offer.

‘Nobody has more disdain for bad cops than those who serve and protect with honor’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hroN3_0kdTazga00
Photo by(Jeff Ackley/Unsplash)

Why we love this: This piece by contributor Heather Willard highlights reactions by law enforcement in Colorado to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. The article features some powerful quotes from Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly and Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley, who both condemned the actions of the officers and said the officers are "disgraceful" to the profession. Willard also touches on the difficulties the two police agencies face in recruiting and retaining officers due to anti-police sentiment, something that has reverberated throughout the country in the past few years.

State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, Northglenn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bHZXl_0kdTazga00
Photo by(Jeff W/Unsplash)

Why we love this: Recalls are a consumer's nightmare. There's nothing worse than scrambling to find a receipt to find out if you purchased a product in the "contamination period" listed in the recall. Contributor Matt Whittaker details a voluntary recall due to potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in Denver and Northglenn dispensaries. The company that produced the weed, which was identified to have potentially unsafe levels of yeast, mold and aspergillus, does business as Doc’s Apothecary, which has locations in Northglenn and a recently-closed spot in Denver.

Denver loans developer $8.3 million for affordable housing complex

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xwJs_0kdTazga00
Photo byCity of Denver

Why we love this: Housing is a hot topic in the Denver area and across the country, and the term "affordable housing" can often raise some eyebrows. This piece by contributor David Heitz succinctly summarizes a new affordable housing complex that was just approved for an $8.3 million loan from the Denver City Council. The project will include eight three-story buildings at the intersection of 38th and Holly featuring more than 250 units ranging from one to four bedrooms. Heitz breaks down what "affordable" means for this specific case, noting that it factors in average median income, or AMI, in order to qualify.

DougCo looking for outstanding teen nominations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWNyh_0kdTazga00
Photo by(Tim Mossholder/Unsplash)

Why we love this: It's awards season! And in Douglas County, residents are asked to nominate a teenager for the 2023 Douglas County Youth Initiative Awards. Contributor Natasha Lovato outlines the full criteria, but the county is looking for teens who overcame adversity and created positive change. There will be 10 award recipients, and each one will receive a letter recognizing their impact plus a $300 gift card. Nominations are due by March 3, and the ceremony will take place April 24 at the Philip S. Miller Building.

# denver# super bowl# marijuana# affordable housing

