Denver round-up: Casa Bonita hiring 500 people, Colfax rapid bus project progresses and more from local contributors

Mike Romano

Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but each week I like to focus on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed.

This week we're checking out job openings at Casa Bonita, which is hiring over 500 people ahead of its reopening in May, reporting wild bird deaths in Douglas County as the avian flu continues to spread and heading over to Castle Rock to look at renovation plans for The City Hotel. Here are a handful of stories you may have missed over the last week:

Casa Bonita is hiring for 500 positions (including divers)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pV2V_0kVa5Qz000
Photo by(Eric Prouzet/Unsplash)

Why we love this: Everybody enjoys being entertained while they eat, and Casa Bonita is doing just that when it reopens in May. That's great news by itself, but even better is that the "eatertainment" space is hiring over 500 people from servers and cooks to arcade attendants and divers. Contributor Brittany Anas details what Casa Bonita 2.0 will look like and also notes that it is hiring both “wet” and “dry” entertainment.

Colfax rapid bus line moving closer to reality

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PGenl_0kVa5Qz000
Photo byCity of Denver

Why we love this: Public transit can always be frustrating, and bus service along Colfax Avenue can be particularly frustrating, as contributor David Heitz points out. But the East Colfax Rapid Bus Transit project is aiming to ease those frustrations by quickly linking daily riders to their destinations through bus service along the center lanes between Broadway and Yosemite. The next step for "Lynx," a catchy and punny name that sounds better than ECRBT, is for the Denver City Council committee to consider allocating $17.8 million for the project.

Wildlife officials urge DougCo residents to report wild bird deaths

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DXu6V_0kVa5Qz000
Photo by(Clare Smallwood/Unsplash)

Why we love this: Disease can be a touchy subject these days, but officials at South Suburban Parks and Recreation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are asking residents of Douglas County to report wild bird deaths. Contributor Natasha Lovato reports that record rates of avian flu persist throughout the state, and efforts are being made in the interest of not spreading the virus. Lovato includes a step-by-step procedure to follow if anyone encounters a wild bird that they may suspect has the disease.

DougCo parents plead with school board to stop using seclusion rooms

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qTdI_0kVa5Qz000
Photo by(MChe Lee/Unsplash)

Why we love this: Contributor Suzie Glassman continues to hit on an important issue within Douglas County schools with this piece summarizing parents' pleas to put a stop to seclusion rooms. Glassman's reporting follows a state complaint decision highlighting systemic issues within the district, many of which resulted in injuries to the child and/or staff. She also cites a special education advocate who said she receives multiple phone calls a day from parents begging for her help.

Historic hotel part of downtown Castle Rock project plan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jv4UQ_0kVa5Qz000
Photo by(Marten Bjork/Unsplash)

Why we love this: The City Hotel in downtown Castle Rock is over 150 years old and in need of restoration. Enter White Development, which has a vision for redeveloping the property to include a new hotel, restaurant and other commercial businesses. Contributor Mike McKibbin explains that the biggest hurdle the developers are facing is parking in the downtown area and that the project, if approved, could take up to 2.5 years to complete.

