Dry January not going as planned? Here are some tips and trends to get you back on track

Mike Romano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vf4ti_0kNeUDbt00
Photo by(Adam Wilson/Unsplash)

Dry January has become a popular trend at the start of each year as New Year's resolutions formulate and adults decide to take a break from alcohol for an entire month after the holidays. Some people take it very seriously, some pass on it completely. Others simply take a more moderate approach, which has recently been dubbed "Damp January," where adults actively cut down on their alcohol intake without the pressure of going cold turkey.

This weekend, we're highlighting some of the top NewsBreak stories that focus on Dry (or damp) January. We'll take a look at some of the health benefits of cutting out alcohol altogether, why some people think the "damp" approach is the way to go, tips on how to get through the final week of the month and more.

3 tips to motivate yourself to finish Dry January, from a life coach who quit drinking

Why we love this: Some people might need that extra push to get them through the end of the month, and who better to help you through that than a life coach who quit drinking herself. Life coach Amanda Kuda outlines three seemingly simple tips to quit drinking, and the advice works if you're just trying to finish Dry January or if you're planning on going dry long-term. Changing your habits will likely always result in other habits needing adjustments, and turning down those plans with your usual drinking buddies and replacing them with exercise or a movie can work wonders. And if that doesn't work, Kuda suggests thinking about that awful hangover you'll be saving yourself from the next day.

What is damp January?

Why we love this: Whether its alcohol, cigarettes, fatty foods or screen time, going cold turkey is just not the best approach for everyone. Damp January is described as "less severe of an approach" by Shara Turner, an addiction expert and clinical director of Sabina Recovery in Tucson, Ariz. Turner also stresses the importance of understanding why you're even doing Dry or Damp January to begin with and suggests looking deeper into the motivations that come with it. She also notes that if you're truly trying to cut out alcohol and are unable to do so for a month (or less), then it may be time to seek help.

Dry January Sees Spike In Interest, According to Google Trends

Why we love this: The data doesn't lie. Dry January is more popular than ever and an analysis of Google Trends data by food website Pantry & Larder revealed the alcohol-free trend jumped 259% compared with the same period last year. This article focuses on the data over the past decade, but also brings in Joshua James, owner of a non-alcoholic cafe and bottle shop, who said that he's seen double the sales of non-alcoholic beverages than last year within the first 10 days of January 2023. Pantry & Larder also notes that searches for mocktails saw an increase of 217% compared to January 2022.

Drink Ideas and Recipes for Dry January

Why we love this: Speaking of mocktails, NewsBreak contributor Teressa P shares some of her favorite mocktails for Dry January. Her spiced fruit tea is an alternative to a boozy fruit sangria and calls for apples, pears, lemon juice, hibiscus and her candied ginger simple syrup, which she also links to. She also includes some of her own personal favorites, including the virgin piña colada and an alcohol-free coquito. These coconut milk-based drinks are rich in spices that provide a tropical feel even without the rum. Plus, Teressa includes some hot beverage options like her favorite teas and tonics featuring her blend of chai-inspired spices and golden milk.

The 99% sober movement: should we keep dry January going all year?

Why we love this: Dry January can be a great idea, but this article is for anyone considering extending their booze-free habits a bit further. Whether it's going an extra month or two, the rest of the year or abandoning alcohol forever, the health benefits support the idea.This past week, Canadian health officials altered their alcohol consumption guidelines and said no amount of it is healthy and that people should reduce their alcohol intake as much as possible. The updated guidelines say two small glasses of wine or a pint and a half of beer a week is considered "low-risk." The previous guidelines were 10 drinks per week for women and 15 drinks for men.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dry january# alcohol# damp january# food and drinks# health

Comments / 878

Published by

Brooklyn-based writer covering all things news. Email mike.romano@newsbreak for tips.

Brooklyn, NY
997 followers

More from Mike Romano

Denver, CO

Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and more

Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but each week I like to focus on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed.

Read full story
5 comments
Denver, CO

Denver contributor round-up: Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up bar, return of Denver's e-bike rebate program and more

Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but each week I like to focus on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver contributor round-up: Local pieces you may have missed this week

Now that the holidays are over, we're going to get back to delivering the news from writers in the Denver area. Each week, I'll round up some light-fare stories that you may have missed over the past week. Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but I'll be focusing on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed. This week we'll check out a restaurant offering oyster-shucking lessons, a 9-1-1 dispatcher who helped deliver a baby over the phone and how to recycle your Christmas tree and lights.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver contributor round-up: Ways to ring in the new year in the Mile High City

Photo by(Elisha Terada/Unsplash) It's almost New Year's Eve, and so I've rounded up some content from NewsBreak's contributors that could help you with your New Year's plans. Some people like to schedule their plans far in advance, but some will wait until the last minute and if you're one of those people, this post is probably for you. But hopefully no matter what your plans are, you can find some helpful tips or general enjoyment from these stories by local writers in the Denver area.

Read full story

NewsBreak's Year-End Review: Top Sports Moments of 2022

It's been an eventful year in sports and we're just about wrapped. We'll take a look back at all the important moments and highlights throughout the year. We'll go through championship games, deaths, shocking announcements and more from the sports calendar. I’ve done my best to round up the top moments, month by month, to recap this captivating year of sports.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver contributor round-up: Things to do around Denver during the holiday season

Photo by(Pete Wright/Unsplash) In this week's round-up, I've gathered up some stories from contributors in the Denver area that highlight some fun and interesting things to do during the holidays. Pop-up holiday bars and festive restaurants are always fun, but why not get creative and visit a candy cane factory or help out people that are experiencing homelessness? Here are five things to do in the Denver area during the holiday season.

Read full story
1 comments
Denver, CO

Denver contributor round-up: Local writers highlight holiday pop-up bars, recipes and festive restaurants

Photo by(Kris Sevinc/Unsplash) We're one week deeper into the holiday season and there's plenty of holiday-themed content to share thanks to NewsBreak's Contributor Network. If you're looking for some festive locations or recipes to check out during the holidays, you're in luck. Here are some restaurants, pop-ups and recipes from writers in the Denver area.

Read full story
Denver, CO

Denver contributor round-up: 5 stories from local writers to get you in the holiday spirit

It may be hard to believe, but the holiday season is already upon us. Now that we've flipped the calendar to December, I've rounded up some holiday content by NewsBreak's Contributor Network in the Denver area. We've got fun activities, festive celebrations and innovative gift ideas. Plus, a few tips on how to manage some of the burdens that come with the holidays.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Prospect Park Alliance seeking name ideas for new chipmunk mascot

(Chelsey Faucher/Unsplash) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Prospect Park Alliance is planning to unveil a new mascot for its Park Champion campaign, but it is first seeking name suggestions for the chipmunk.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Monkeypox vaccine appointment portal to go live Friday, mass vaccination site to be set up in Bushwick

(Karen Ducey/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) With cases of monkeypox continuing to grow in New York City, the city has set up a new vaccine appointment portal, the same platform used for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, that will go live at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Museum, Instagram partner up for Black Visionaries grant program

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Museum, along with curator and writer Antwaun Sargent, is partnering up with Instagram for the third consecutive year for its Black Visionaries grant program, which aims to uplift, center and invest in Black voices and organizations working across both art and design.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Children's Museum opens Jurassic Mini-Golf course

(Brooklyn Children's Museum) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Children's Museum officially opened its new "Jurassic Mini-Golf" course on the rooftop of the museum on Wednesday. The family-fun experience features noises and movements of large animatronic dinosaurs on a custom-made, nine-hole course.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Met Opera to put on free performance of 'Hansel and Gretel' at Central Library on Wednesday

(Brooklyn Public Library) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Metropolitan Opera is partnering with the Brooklyn Public Library for a free performance of "Hansel and Gretel" at the Central Library plaza in Prospect Heights on Wednesday night.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Franklin Park Reading Series to feature Pulitzer Prize-finalist Hernan Diaz, series alums on Monday night

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Franklin Park, a popular bar and beer garden in Crown Heights, will welcome Pulitzer Prize-finalist Hernan Diaz for its monthly reading series, along with returning authors Isaac Fitzgerald, Megan Mayhew Bergman and Morgan Talty on Monday night at 8 p.m.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Vic Mensa, Aja Monet performing in free concert in Prospect Park on Friday

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) On Friday night, rapper and activist Vic Mensa takes the stage in Prospect Park with poet Aja Monet for the free concert series BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn.

Read full story
2 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Park Slope cul-de-sac on 4th Street to be transformed into temporary plaza through Labor Day weekend

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Starting Friday, the cul-de-sac on 4th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues in Park Slope, commonly referred to as Park Slope Play Street, will be transformed into a temporary pedestrian plaza free of cars and filled with activities for the rest of summer.

Read full story
New York City, NY

NYC DOT planning upgrades for Vanderbilt, Underhill open streets in Prospect Heights

(Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The New York City Department of Transportation is planning to upgrade Vanderbilt Avenue and Underhill Avenue, two popular open streets in Prospect Heights.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Alternate Side Parking in NYC returns to pre-pandemic frequency starting Tuesday

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Alternate Side Parking is back in full force for most New York City drivers, who must now move their cars twice a week starting Tuesday.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Fort Greene Park fully reopens central lawn in time for Fourth of July weekend

(Fort Greene Park Conservancy) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) After months of work, Fort Greene Park has reopened the southern half of the central lawn, allowing the full lawn to be open in time for the long Fourth of July weekend.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy