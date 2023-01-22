Denver, CO

Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and more

Mike Romano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E5Bs3_0kNb0aka00
Photo by(kyo azuma/Unsplash)

Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but each week I like to focus on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed.

This week we're catching up on an investigation into a Douglas County school's use of excessive restraint on a second grader, calculating how many hours of the year we spend in traffic and looking up all the new non-stop flights coming to Denver International Airport. Here are a handful of stories you may have missed over the last week:

State finds systemic violations of federal disability law in DougCo schools

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32qTdI_0kNb0aka00
Photo by(MChe Lee/Unsplash)

Why we love this: After reporting on a Douglas County elementary school's use of excessive restraint on a second grader, contributor Suzie Glassman follows its up with this piece, which details how an investigation into the incident found that the school district lacked the procedures meant to uphold federal disability law. The investigator also found difficulty in determining if the special education teachers were properly trained. The district is now tasked with submitting a corrective action plan and clearly writing policies and procedures to address the violations.

Teenage entrepreneur fixes trailer, creates coffee shop business

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sr9IV_0kNb0aka00
Photo by(Fahmi Fakhrudin/Unsplash)

Why we love this: We love a feel good story, and 18-year-old Kirby Salter should feel good about what she's accomplished in converting a small horse trailer into a mobile coffee shop. Lucky Duck's Coffee opened for business at the start of the new year at Larkspur Community Park. Contributor Natasha Lovato tells us all about Salter's dream to run a coffee shop and her aspirations extend further with the hopes of opening a brick and mortar shop and building her business up enough to give back to the community.

Denver workers spend more time commuting than national average

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nAYZY_0kNb0aka00
Photo by(Nabeel Syed/Unsplash)

Why we love this: Because at some point in our lives while sitting in traffic, we've started to add up those hours and wondered how many days days, weeks or even months of our lives we've spent in traffic. Well, for the average Denver commuter it comes out to roughly 54 hours in 2022, or a little bit more than two days. Contributor Heather Willard digs into the INRIX 2022 Global Traffic Scorecard to provide other traffic-related data and rankings for the Mile High City.

Denver buys another homeless hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S7luE_0kNb0aka00
Photo by(Nick Fewings/Unsplash)

Why we love this: Homelessness is a major issue across the nation, and Denver is doing its part by finalizing the approval of it buying the Stay Inn hotel to use for people experiencing homelessness. The building, which includes 96 units, will undergo renovation and will need eventual operation oversight. Contributor David Heitz reports on the city's ongoing initiative to provide permanent supportive housing through Denver’s Department of Housing Stability.

All the new non-stop flights coming to DIA in 2023

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhxBY_0kNb0aka00
Photo by(Terence Burke/Unsplash)

Why we love this: Now that the holiday season is over and done with, it's probably time to start planning that next trip, and contributor Brittany Anas has the scoop on all of Denver International Airport's new non-stop flights that will be available in 2023. New additions include San José, Costa Rica, in March; Bellingham, Washington, in April; Montego Bay, Jamaica, in February; and Tokyo starting on March 4. Anas also displays her travel chops with some background and recommendations for some of the destinations.

Jury convicts Highlands Ranch doctor of misappropriating COVID-19 relief funds

Want the opportunity to be featured in this weekly round-up? Sign up for NewsBreak's Contributor Network and start here!

