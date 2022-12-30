Denver contributor round-up: Ways to ring in the new year in the Mile High City

Photo by (Elisha Terada/Unsplash)

It's almost New Year's Eve, and so I've rounded up some content from NewsBreak's contributors that could help you with your New Year's plans. Some people like to schedule their plans far in advance, but some will wait until the last minute and if you're one of those people, this post is probably for you. But hopefully no matter what your plans are, you can find some helpful tips or general enjoyment from these stories by local writers in the Denver area.

A Denver New Years Eve 2022 Party: White Rose Gala 1920's Themed

Why we love this: Sometimes it’s necessary to ring in the new year with extravagant style, and this Roaring 20s Great Gatsby NYE Party at The Denver Performing Arts is the perfect place to kick off 2023. Contributor Colorado Martini takes us on a tour of the luxurious event, which encourages elegant attire, flapper dresses, feathers and a good time.

Start the new year healthy in Colorado with a free guided hike

Why we love this: One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is to get in shape and/or get healthy, and there is no better way to do that than by taking advantage of one of Colorado’s many state parks. Whether you’re looking to be healthy, exercise more or just be more adventurous, hiking is the perfect activity to help you hit your mark, and contributor David Heitz has laid out some of the hot spots to check out.

Colorado residents offered free rideshare credit on New Year’s Eve

Why we love this: No matter what your New Year’s Eve plans are, the most important thing to keep in mind is to be safe. The drinks are usually flowing and it’s always a good idea to avoid the roads if you can. Contributor Heather Willard notes that Colorado is providing drivers with rideshare credits by partnering with Lyft.

Four things you can do in Douglas County to ring in the New Year

Why we love this: Not everyone has solidified plans for their New Year’s Eve, and contributor Natasha Lovato outlines four completely different activities for anyone looking for last-minute options. From murder mystery parties to winter wonderlands, they all have the same thing in common: They’re celebrating the new year in style.

DougCo New Year's Eve fireworks shows still on

Why we love this: Because everybody loves a classic. Fireworks on New Year’s Eve are like presents on Christmas, they go hand in hand. As of now, there are three separate fireworks shows planned in Douglas County, and contributor Mike McKibbin notes that fire risks are currently low so the county's emergency management office says the shows are a go.

