Denver contributor round-up: Things to do around Denver during the holiday season

In this week's round-up, I've gathered up some stories from contributors in the Denver area that highlight some fun and interesting things to do during the holidays. Pop-up holiday bars and festive restaurants are always fun, but why not get creative and visit a candy cane factory or help out people that are experiencing homelessness? Here are five things to do in the Denver area during the holiday season.

Photo by (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Why we love this: Because I, personally, have no idea how candy canes are made. Hammond's Candies offers factory tours and you can learn the ins and outs of making candy canes, lollipops, chocolates and more. But the best part, as seen in contributor Colorado Martini's video, is shopping for candy. The "oops" section, which offers discounted like cracked candy canes and partially exploded chocolate marshmallows, is a great spot to collect some tasty stocking stuffers too.

Photo by (James Wheeler/Unsplash)

Why we love this: Twinkling holiday lights are always fun, but a full on themed light show is worth a drive. Contributor Natasha Lovato highlights a handful of decked out neighborhood homes with holiday displays featuring a gingerbread house, a "Star Wars" theme and light shows set to music on your car radio. Natasha identifies homes in Highlands Ranch and Parker in this piece, but she also highlights homes in Lone Tree and Franktown as well.

Photo by (Jon Tyson/Unsplash)

Why we love this: It's the giving season, and nobody needs help more than those currently experiencing homelessness. Contributor David Heitz, who was homeless himself just a few years ago, picks out some organizations that are dedicated to helping those in need around the holidays. From donating holiday housewarming baskets to sponsoring a family, David provides some simple ways to spread holiday cheer to families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Photo by (Elisha Terada/Unsplash)

Why we love this: For those looking ahead to the new year, Douglas County is putting on three separate fireworks displays, and one of them features a drone show at Echo Park Stadium in Parker. Contributor Mike McKibbin outlines the three firework shows and said that the drones would perform up to 10 different images per display. The other shows will take place at the county fairgrounds park in Castle Rock and is set for Wildcat Regional Park in Highlands Ranch.

Photo by (Catbird Hotel)

Why we love this: Because let's face it, sometimes a staycation is exactly what you need to relax and refresh. Contributor Brittany Anas gives us five festive hotels in the area that are really done up for the holidays, including a round-up favorite, Gaylord Rockies Resort. Kimpton Hotel Born is offering a Home Suite Home package to accommodate larger groups, and the Catbird Hotel features the "Catbird and Chill" movie-marathon.

