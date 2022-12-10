Denver contributor round-up: Local writers highlight holiday pop-up bars, recipes and festive restaurants

Photo by (Kris Sevinc/Unsplash)

We're one week deeper into the holiday season and there's plenty of holiday-themed content to share thanks to NewsBreak's Contributor Network. If you're looking for some festive locations or recipes to check out during the holidays, you're in luck. Here are some restaurants, pop-ups and recipes from writers in the Denver area.

Why we love this: Because everyone loves a themed pop-up bar. Last week I highlighted plenty of traditional holiday activities, but contributor Brittany Anas highlights this Tim Burton-inspired pop-up bar at Zeppelin Station if you're interested in something a little off-beat. The pop-up is open Wednesdays through Saturdays until Dec. 30 and offers a welcome drink along with your $13 ticket.

Why we love this: It's simple to make, looks tasty and sounds like a holiday party hit. This fig prosciutto flatbread by contributor Candies Eats is not a typical dish that you'd see on the table around the holidays. But once you see it, you're going to want to try it and potentially make it yourself. The simple and effective combination of ingredients make this flatbread an attractive option for the holidays and beyond.

Why we love this: Because it's a simple twist on a classic. IHOP has been serving breakfast for more than 50 years, and now you can find some limited offers on the menu for the holiday season. Contributors Chris and Scott give us the scoop on the holiday menu items, which include various gingersnap-flavored options. You can find gingersnap-flavored milkshakes, hot chocolate and french toast.

Why we love this: We're throwing it back to Brittany Anas for another themed cocktail spot in Denver, and this time we're putting a tropical twist on the holiday season. Adrift Tiki Bar has transformed into "Snowdrift," a winter wonderland with themed menu items like Pina Colada Eggnog, Flaming Winter Punch Bowls and a Snow Drip, a winter version of the classic daiquiri. They also offer holiday activities throughout the week so be sure to check their calendar before heading over.

Why we love this: The Brown Palace signifies elegance and charm year-round, but it shines a bit brighter during the holiday season. Contributor Colorado Martini demonstrates that with a video of its holiday display, featuring twinkling lights decorating every wall and rail surrounding a Christmas tree in the center. It's worth stopping by just for a look, but it's worth staying for an elegant dining experience. The palace offers everything from afternoon tea to a full dinner menu with specialty cocktails.

