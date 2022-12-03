Denver contributor round-up: 5 stories from local writers to get you in the holiday spirit

Photo by City of Denver

It may be hard to believe, but the holiday season is already upon us. Now that we've flipped the calendar to December, I've rounded up some holiday content by NewsBreak's Contributor Network in the Denver area. We've got fun activities, festive celebrations and innovative gift ideas. Plus, a few tips on how to manage some of the burdens that come with the holidays.

Photo by (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Why we love this: ICE! is back! And this year it features A Charlie Brown Christmas at Gaylord Rockies. The story of Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang is told through massive ice sculptures, and contributors Chris and Scott do us the favor of providing a first-hand experience of the festivities. Grab tickets here while they're still available.

Photo by (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Why we love this: If you're looking to get out of the city for some holiday celebrations, Castle Pines has light shows, movie screenings and holiday carriage rides in December. Contributor Natasha Lovato digs into some of the best holiday events Castle Pines has to offer this season.

Photo by (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Hamleys)

Why we love this: In this video by contributor Catch Carri, she highlights some fun activities to do with your kids, and she offers a first-hand look as she experiences them with her own kids. Carri recommends the winter wonderland at Gaylord Rockies Resort as well, but she also suggests some amusement park rides at Santa's Workshop for those up for a short drive. And if you're staying locally, Camp Christmas in Lakewood offers an immersive indoor installation of Christmas through the ages.

Photo by (Nick Fewings/Unsplash)

Why we love this: This one comes from contributor Colorado Jill out of Colorado Springs, but you don't need to be local to take her advice. Jill puts a fun twist on advent calendars by suggesting families wrap 25 holiday books and put them under the tree for a family member to choose each day. We love this because it's a great idea, and anyone can put their own personal spin on it.

Photo by (Glenn Carstens-Peters/Unsplash)

Why we love this: We've all done enough online shopping to know that scammers are out there, but they will always find creative new ways to try to get you. Contributor Heather Willard cites a study from Social Catfish that says Colorado experiences the 16th most online shopping scams per resident. Scams come in all forms, but Willard offers some tips that might help you avoid getting conned this year.

Bonus content

Coping With Grief During the Holidays

Why we love this: This is an important reminder that not everyone is in a jolly mood around the holidays. This story offers some tips for coping with grief around this time of the year and offers some tips to help you get through the holidays if you're having a tough time.