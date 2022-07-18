Prospect Park Alliance seeking name ideas for new chipmunk mascot

(Chelsey Faucher/Unsplash)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Prospect Park Alliance is planning to unveil a new mascot for its Park Champion campaign, but it is first seeking name suggestions for the chipmunk.

Community members have until Thursday to submit mascot name suggestions, and the winner will receive a one-year Family Supporter membership to Prospect Park Alliance.

The PPA will compile a list of finalists and then open it up to the community to vote on a winner. Anyone can submit a name by visiting the park's website and filling out this form.

Prospect Park is home to a thriving population of chipmunks, made possible by the continued health of the park ecosystem.