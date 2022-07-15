Monkeypox vaccine appointment portal to go live Friday, mass vaccination site to be set up in Bushwick

(Karen Ducey/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) With cases of monkeypox continuing to grow in New York City, the city has set up a new vaccine appointment portal, the same platform used for COVID-19 vaccine appointments, that will go live at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene will release more than 8,000 monkeypox vaccine appointments when the portal goes live, and many are crossing their fingers that it doesn't crash.

The city is also setting up three mass vaccination sites at the following locations:

Bushwick Education (440 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn)

Aviation High School (45-30 36th Street, Queens)

Bronx High School of Science (75 W 205th Street, Bronx)

On Tuesday, the city's previous portal crashed, leaving many New Yorkers frustrated. Many New York City Council members issued statements criticizing the overwhelmed system and the approach taken by the health department.

"Today, the NYC Health Department's monkeypox vaccine appointment portal crashed at the moment that at-risk New Yorkers were told to log on to make appointments," council members Chi Ossé, Erik Bottcher and David Carr said in a joint statement. "This was predictable and preventable."

The City Council's LGBTQIA+ Caucus also criticized the DOHMH for its overall lack of preparedness and methods of distributing information about the vaccine, calling it out for primarily announcing vaccine information on Twitter.

The city's haphazard vaccine rollout comes as cases in NYC continue to rise and are close to 400, the largest concentration of the disease in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.