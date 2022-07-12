Brooklyn, NY

Met Opera to put on free performance of 'Hansel and Gretel' at Central Library on Wednesday

Mike Romano

(Brooklyn Public Library)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Metropolitan Opera is partnering with the Brooklyn Public Library for a free performance of "Hansel and Gretel" at the Central Library plaza in Prospect Heights on Wednesday night.

The show, an Engelbert Humperdinck interpretation of the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, will run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the facade of the library.

Alice Coote and Christine Schäfer star as the famous siblings lost in the woods, who go toe-to-toe with the Witch, who will be portrayed by Philip Langridge. Vladimir Jurowski will lead the Met Orchestra.

The event is the first of a series of three shows presented by the Met Opera at the library. There will be a screening of "L'Elisir d'Amore" on Aug. 17 from 8:30 p.m. to 10:45 p.m. and "Falstaff" on Sept. 14 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

The rain date for the event, which is intended for audiences of all ages, is Thursday. Attendees can RSVP here.

Brooklyn-based writer covering local news in Prospect Heights and the surrounding area.

Brooklyn, NY
