Park Slope cul-de-sac on 4th Street to be transformed into temporary plaza through Labor Day weekend

(Mike Romano/NewsBreak)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Starting Friday, the cul-de-sac on 4th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues in Park Slope, commonly referred to as Park Slope Play Street, will be transformed into a temporary pedestrian plaza free of cars and filled with activities for the rest of summer.

Currently, the area has been closed to cars on Saturdays through the city's open streets program. The street also is the location of a farmers market on Sundays.

But from Friday through Sept. 3, the plaza will be closed to cars seven days a week. Instead, there will be picnic tables, concession stands, movie nights and community space every day. Organizers also indicate that more programming and community events are in the works.

The next three Fridays will feature a free movie night in the plaza, screening "Hidden Figures" on July 8, "Hunt for the Wilderpeople" on July 15 and "Bend it Like Beckham" on July 22.

This Saturday, there will also be a sanitation station set up by New York City Council member Shahana Hanif, who has advocated for a permanent 4th Street Plaza. The event is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will include a compost giveaway and "Touch a Truck" for children to learn about the different types of vehicles used by the city. There will also be an e-waste drop-off and shredding truck available for use.

Starting Friday, there will be no parking allowed on 4th Street between 4th and 5th Ave. (Mike Romano/NewsBreak)

While many Park Slope neighbors will be pleased by the opening of the interim plaza, there is still work to be done. The end goal is for 4th Street Plaza to be a permanent pedestrian plaza that will serve the entire community. The space sits between J.J. Byrne Playground, Washington Park and M.S. 51 William Alexander, making it a prime location community events and outdoor activities.

In addition to Hanif, other advocates that helped make the interim plaza happen include the Park Slope 5th Avenue Business Improvement District, Old Stone House and the New York City Department of Transportation.