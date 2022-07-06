NYC DOT planning upgrades for Vanderbilt, Underhill open streets in Prospect Heights

(Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The New York City Department of Transportation is planning to upgrade Vanderbilt Avenue and Underhill Avenue, two popular open streets in Prospect Heights.

At a community board meeting last week, NYC DOT revealed its proposal to convert Underhill Avenue into a bike boulevard between Eastern Parkway and Atlantic Avenue. A bike boulevard is a corridor designated and designed for bike travel and is meant to be a traffic-calming measure for all road users.

Other measures being implemented at Underhill include the addition of new crosswalks, shortened pedestrian crossings at multiple intersections, floating parking and an expansion of Lowry Triangle.

(NYC DOT)

On Vanderbilt Avenue, the DOT plans to add multiple bike corrals, neighborhood loading zones and pedestrian islands as traffic-calming measures. The existing sharrows on Vanderbilt would also be converted to bike lanes.

It also proposes safety upgrades to the intersection gateways, which will depend on a traffic analysis.

NYC DOT still needs to collect final feedback and present final traffic studies before implementing the project sometime in late summer/early fall of 2022.