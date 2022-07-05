Alternate Side Parking in NYC returns to pre-pandemic frequency starting Tuesday

(Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Alternate Side Parking is back in full force for most New York City drivers, who must now move their cars twice a week starting Tuesday.

Drivers who do not move their cars during the specified times risk facing a $65 ticket, which some New Yorkers often find preferable to the hassle of moving their car or paying for a garage.

It's been more than two years since former Mayor Bill de Blasio reduced the number of times drivers needed to move their cars for street cleaning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The change to once per week was made to allow people to stay inside more during the pandemic, but the move also made it difficult for street sweepers to effectively clean NYC streets.

The city announced in April that it was committing $11 million to "cleanliness and expanded mobility," including funding for both equipment and personnel to perform year-round street cleaning on protected bike lanes.

While some vehicle owners may prefer cleaner streets, many drivers have expressed that once a week sufficed, evidenced by a change.org petition that has recently picked up more than 1,000 signatures.

Drivers can look up specific street rules by searching their street on this parking sign locator map.