Fort Greene Park fully reopens central lawn in time for Fourth of July weekend

(Fort Greene Park Conservancy)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) After months of work, Fort Greene Park has reopened the southern half of the central lawn, allowing the full lawn to be open in time for the long Fourth of July weekend.

Aside from some potential storms on Saturday, the weather, combined with the freshly reseeded grass and clover mix covering the lawn, makes for a perfect place to picnic or hangout this weekend.

The northern half of the lawn was restored earlier this year in May, and there are now different rules in place for each half of the lawn due to their separate timelines.

Tables and cleats/organized sports remain prohibited on the entire lawn. On the northern lawn, pets are allowed off-leash before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m., and parkgoers are asked to clean up after their pets especially if they dig any holes in the lawn.

The southern lawn will be open for passive and on-leash use for the next few weeks. The Fort Greene Park Conservancy also reminds parkgoers that firecrackers are prohibited in the park and barbecuing is only allowed in designated BBQ areas.

On Tuesday, all are invited to help clean up the park after the long and eventful weekend from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Clean-up supplies will be provided and volunteers can sign up here.