Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Botanic Garden to showcase Caribbean-American gardening and cultural programs in new exhibit

Mike Romano

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is set to open a new exhibit Thursday that will showcase Caribbean-American gardening and cultural programs throughout the garden.

The Discovery Garden, which encourages children of all ages to explore through hands-on experiences, will host an exhibit highlighting plants that grow in the Caribbean—including sorrel, okra, callaloo, and turmeric—and the unique ways they have been used in cuisine.

The exhibit will display signs that connect the plants to the restaurants and markets of Brooklyn’s Little Caribbean.

The exhibit's opening will be highlighted with a performance by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Angela Hunte and Da Jerry Wonda Band. There will also be a Caribbean and Native American culinary demonstration and workshop led by Junayd Juman of Little Caribbean's Honey Badger.

The new exhibit is done in partnership with I AM caribBEING, which will also feature live music on the last Tuesday of the month through August for the garden's Summer Tuesdays.

Brooklyn-based writer covering local news in Prospect Heights and the surrounding area.

Brooklyn, NY
