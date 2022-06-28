Here's what you need to know if you're voting in New York's primary election in the Prospect Heights-Crown Heights area

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Registered New York voters can head to the polls Tuesday until 9 p.m. to cast their ballot in New York's primary election.

New Yorkers will vote for candidates on the ballot, according to your registered party affiliation, for governor, lieutenant governor, assembly members, judges and party positions.

New York's current governor, Kathy Hochul, faces off with two other Democrats in New York City public advocate Jumaane Williams and U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi. The four Republican candidates are U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin, former hedge fund manager Harry Wilson, 2014 gubernatorial candidate Rob Astorino and Andrew Giuliani, son of Rudy Giuliani.

Due to recent redistricting throughout New York, there will be another primary for U.S. Congress and State Senate on Aug. 23.

There will be nine assembly districts in Brooklyn on the ballot, including three that cover the Prospect Heights-Crown Heights area. Those three districts are 43, 57 and 55.

In assembly district 43, which includes Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Crown Heights, incumbent Brian Cunningham, who took the seat earlier this year when assembly member Diana Richardson became deputy borough president, faces off with Pierre Albert, Jelanie C. Deshong and Tim Hunter.

In assembly district 57, which includes Prospect Heights, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill and parts of Crown Heights and Bed-Stuy, incumbent Phara Souffrant Forrest is running against Olanike Alabi.

In assembly district 55, which includes Crown Heights, Brownsville and Ocean Hill, incumbent Latrice Walker is running against Tracey A. Cashaw, who did not submit a profile on nycvotes.org.

You can find your poll site and a sample ballot by entering your address here.