NYC DOT, MTA holding virtual town hall to collect feedback for Flatbush Ave. bus improvement project

(Daniel Barry/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The New York City Department of Transportation and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority will host a virtual planning and outreach kick-off meeting for bus and pedestrian improvements on Flatbush Avenue on Thursday.

The primary goals are to improve bus speeds, improve bus reliability, accommodate traffic flow and address pedestrian safety issues along Flatbush Avenue between Tillary Street and Avenue V.

The project is part of a new collaborative effort between the MTA and NYC Mayor Eric Adams to improve transit service for New Yorkers, and it is a result of the first Transit Improvement Summit earlier this month. The summit will be held quarterly to collaboratively address the quality of public transit for New Yorkers and visitors.

"Mayor Adams and the MTA are fast-tracking a plan to enhance the Flatbush Avenue corridor bus lane, and ensure more reliable bus service across New York, making sure our transportation infrastructure matches the magnificence of our city,” said New York City Council member Farah Louis in a press release.

The public engagement town hall will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Registration is required.