Local NYC council members react to Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade

(Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The U.S. Supreme Court officially overturned Roe V. Wade on Friday, ending the constitutional right to abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years.

The ruling gives individual states the power to set their own abortion laws and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. New York Legislature supports access to abortion, and lawmakers have passed laws extending legal protections for people seeking and providing abortions in New York.

Friday's outcome sparked many New York City Council members to share their disappointment and frustrations with SCOTUS on social media. Here are some of the reactions:

Chi Ossé, who represents Bedford-Stuyvesant and North Crown Heights, referred to the Supreme Court as "illegitimate" and said the next steps include "fortifying New York."

Crystal Hudson, who represents Prospect Heights, Fort Greene, Clinton Hill, and parts of Crown Heights and Bed-Stuy, said that her existence as a gay Black woman is on the line, referencing Justice Clarence Thomas' call to overturn other high court rulings protecting same-sex marriage, gay sex and the use of contraceptives.

Shahana Hanif, who represents Kensington, Borough Park, Windsor Terrace, Park Slope, Gowanus, Carroll Gardens, Cobble Hill and the Columbia Waterfront, reiterated that New York will remain a beacon of hope for people in need.

Rita Joseph, who represents Flatbush, Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Kensington, Ditmas Park and Southern Crown Heights, urged those feeling angry or sad to "channel our rage into action."

Many of the council members have also noted that they will be participating in abortion rights rallies on Friday. There will be one at Washington Square Park at 6:30 p.m. and another at Union Square at 8 p.m.