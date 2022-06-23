BKLYN Fashion Academy holding free runway showcase outside Central Library

(Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The BKLYN Fashion Academy will present "American History En Vogue," a runway show marking the culmination of the Brooklyn Public Library's 12-week program developed to introduce aspiring Brooklyn designers, on Friday outside of the Central Library.

This year's theme is "American Fashion through Conflict," and designers will use American history to inspire and develop their collections by emphasizing the influence of the major players of their chosen era.

The designers include Jademan Baker, Dara Clement, Calvin Hodge, Josh Jensen, Keenya Kersey, Talaha Rashid and Sandra Wilson.

Over the 12-week program, designers received mentoring from industry experts and attended classes on sustainability, sourcing, accessories design, market research and more.

The free showcase will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brooklyn Public Library's Central Library at Grand Army Plaza. Registration is required.