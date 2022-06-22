Brooklyn Children's Museum offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Children's Museum in Crown Heights is one of 10 city-run sites that will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months to five years old starting Wednesday.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement Wednesday that children six months and older were now eligible to make an appointment for the vaccine.

The vaccine site at the museum is open from Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The museum, which encourages appointments but accepts limited walk-ins, is the only city-run site in central Brooklyn offering the Moderna vaccine. Non-city sites like LaSante Health Center in Prospect Lefferts Gardens and the CVS at 341 9th St. in Park Slope, among a handful of others across the borough, are offering the Pfizer vaccine for ages six months through four years, according to the city's website.

A full list of sites offering vaccines for young children can be found using this portal.

All families who receive their vaccine at BCM are eligible for free admission to the Museum after their shot and will receive a free admission pass for future use.