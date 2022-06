(Diana Parkhouse/Unsplash)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) For Animals Inc., an NYC-based shelter focusing on TNR, rescue and finding homes for rescues, is hosting a pet adoption event outside of NYC Pet at 218 5th Ave. in Park Slope on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be cats and kittens available at the adoption table, along with raffles and other prizes. There will also be photos and information on other adoptable cats.