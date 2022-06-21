Brooklyn, NY

Leland owners to be featured on Food Network's 'Me or the Menu'

Mike Romano

(Mike Romano/NewsBreak)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Randi Lee and Jeanette Zinno, the couple who co-own Leland Eating and Drinking House in Prospect Heights, will appear on a new Food Network series called "Me or the Menu" starting June 30.

The show focuses on four restaurateurs navigating the challenges of opening their first restaurant with their significant others. Each couple is at a different stage in their journey and must balance the stresses of opening a new restaurant with maintaining a strong relationship with their significant other.

Leland opened in December 2020, and similar to many businesses in the food industry, dealt with delays and struggles brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lee has worked in the restaurant industry for 25 years, but Leland is his first independent project.

Originally slated to open in the summer of 2020, the pandemic halted construction and forced Lee and Zinno to improvise and handle much of the renovation on their own.

Since opening, Leland has expanded its hours, added brunch on weekends and even transformed the restaurant's basement into the Leland Baking House, which offers fresh baked goods like focaccia, sourdough and banana quinoa oat mini loaves. The baked goods are only available for pickup on Thursdays and orders must be placed beforehand.

New episodes air Thursdays at 10 p.m. and will also stream on Discovery+.

Brooklyn-based writer covering local news in Prospect Heights and the surrounding area. You'll find everything from crime and entertainment to restaurant openings and traffic updates. Email mike.romano@newsbreak for tips.

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn, NY
