Juneteenth celebrations happening in the Prospect Heights area this weekend

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) There are many Juneteenth celebrations planned for this weekend, and specifically in the Prospect Heights-Crown Heights area, there are plenty of free activities to choose from.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers declared that enslaved people in Texas—the last Confederate state to abolish slavery—were free. Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year.

Here are some events happening this weekend:

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! is hosting a concert co-presented by the Robert Randolph Foundation on Sunday, featuring performances by Tye Tribbett, Deborah Cox, Israel Houghton, Mali Music and Robert Randolph.

Randolph founded Juneteenth UNITYFEST in 2021 in an effort to unite people of all backgrounds and amplify the many narratives of the Black experience in America through storytelling and music.

The free concert will be held at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Entry is first-come, first-served, and RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

The Brooklyn Children's Museum is holding a special Juneteenth commemoration at Brower Park on Sunday. There will be live music, dance, anti-racist workshops, performances, art projects and more. A full schedule of the day's activities can be found here.

The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. with a performance by the Brooklyn United Marching Band and concludes with a two-hour, father’s day-inspired performance of father-son DJ duos in DJ Sylk and his son WavyKid and Mr. Walt and his son DJ Rell.

The event is free and will take place at the Shirley Chisholm Circle in Brower Park.

The Weeksville Heritage Center and Black-Owned Brooklyn are partnering to host a free Juneteenth Food Festival this weekend in Crown Heights.

The festival will have more than 20 Black food vendors, a marketplace of Black-owned cultural goods, educational activities and performances.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and is free to attend.

The Brooklyn Museum is holding a full day of family-friendly activities honoring Juneteenth, starting with a daylong bike tour of historic Brooklyn locations and landmarks relevant to the Black community.

Families can continue the fun with drop-in art-making, a reading corner, a sound bath, book giveaways, yoga, poetry readings, an Afrocentric dance workshop and more. The activities conclude with a Brown Sugar Bounce full of musical performances.

The event is free, but registration is required. Separate registration for the bike tour can be found here.