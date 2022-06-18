Brooklyn, NY

Juneteenth celebrations happening in the Prospect Heights area this weekend

Mike Romano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WLWE1_0gEuw8dw00
(Go Nakamura/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) There are many Juneteenth celebrations planned for this weekend, and specifically in the Prospect Heights-Crown Heights area, there are plenty of free activities to choose from.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers declared that enslaved people in Texas—the last Confederate state to abolish slavery—were free. Juneteenth became a federal holiday last year.

Here are some events happening this weekend:

Juneteenth UNITYFEST 2022 at Prospect Park

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! is hosting a concert co-presented by the Robert Randolph Foundation on Sunday, featuring performances by Tye Tribbett, Deborah Cox, Israel Houghton, Mali Music and Robert Randolph.

Randolph founded Juneteenth UNITYFEST in 2021 in an effort to unite people of all backgrounds and amplify the many narratives of the Black experience in America through storytelling and music.

The free concert will be held at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Entry is first-come, first-served, and RSVPs are encouraged but not required.

Celebrate Juneteenth with the Brooklyn Children's Museum

The Brooklyn Children's Museum is holding a special Juneteenth commemoration at Brower Park on Sunday. There will be live music, dance, anti-racist workshops, performances, art projects and more. A full schedule of the day's activities can be found here.

The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. with a performance by the Brooklyn United Marching Band and concludes with a two-hour, father’s day-inspired performance of father-son DJ duos in DJ Sylk and his son WavyKid and Mr. Walt and his son DJ Rell.

The event is free and will take place at the Shirley Chisholm Circle in Brower Park.

Juneteenth Food Festival at Weeksville Heritage Center

The Weeksville Heritage Center and Black-Owned Brooklyn are partnering to host a free Juneteenth Food Festival this weekend in Crown Heights.

The festival will have more than 20 Black food vendors, a marketplace of Black-owned cultural goods, educational activities and performances.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and is free to attend.

Honoring Juneteenth with the Brooklyn Museum

The Brooklyn Museum is holding a full day of family-friendly activities honoring Juneteenth, starting with a daylong bike tour of historic Brooklyn locations and landmarks relevant to the Black community.

Families can continue the fun with drop-in art-making, a reading corner, a sound bath, book giveaways, yoga, poetry readings, an Afrocentric dance workshop and more. The activities conclude with a Brown Sugar Bounce full of musical performances.

The event is free, but registration is required. Separate registration for the bike tour can be found here.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# juneteenth# free# brooklyn museum# brooklyn childrens museum# weeksville heritage center

Comments / 2

Published by

Brooklyn-based writer covering local news in Prospect Heights and the surrounding area. You'll find everything from crime and entertainment to restaurant openings and traffic updates. Email mike.romano@newsbreak for tips.

Brooklyn, NY
353 followers

More from Mike Romano

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Children's Museum offering Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Children's Museum in Crown Heights is one of 10 city-run sites that will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for children ages six months to five years old starting Wednesday.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

For Animals Inc. hosting pet adoption event Sunday in Park Slope

(Diana Parkhouse/Unsplash) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) For Animals Inc., an NYC-based shelter focusing on TNR, rescue and finding homes for rescues, is hosting a pet adoption event outside of NYC Pet at 218 5th Ave. in Park Slope on Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Leland owners to be featured on Food Network's 'Me or the Menu'

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Randi Lee and Jeanette Zinno, the couple who co-own Leland Eating and Drinking House in Prospect Heights, will appear on a new Food Network series called "Me or the Menu" starting June 30.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

MTA seeking feedback with customer survey, offering $100 gift cards as reward

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The MTA is looking for feedback through its Spring 2022 MTA Customers Count Survey, which can be filled out online before its Friday deadline. Participants can rate their satisfaction with up to three MTA services, and, upon completion, can choose to be entered into a drawing to win one of 10 gift cards worth $100. Each service rated can result in a separate drawing entry.

Read full story
6 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Prospect Heights craft beer bar Bierwax is hiring

(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Bierwax, the local craft beer bar known for its wall of thousands of vinyl records, is hiring at its Brooklyn and Queens locations.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Botanic Garden hosting 'Liminal Soundbath' performance Monday night

(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is hosting "A Liminal Soundbath," a musical experience in a live environment with the purpose of slowing down, focusing on your senses and being present in the moment, on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Free viewing of 'Fatherhood' on Friday night for Movies Under the Stars

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) New York City Council member Rita Joseph is holding a viewing of Netflix's "Fatherhood," starring Kevin Hart, on Friday night at 8 p.m. at Winthrop Playground.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Children's Museum receives $15K grant from Nissan Foundation to fund cultural programs

(Brooklyn Children's Museum) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Children's Museum in Crown Heights received a $15,000 grant from the Nissan Foundation to help fund its cultural programs.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Weeksville Heritage Center hosting Juneteenth Food Festival this weekend in Crown Heights

(David Paul Morris/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Weeksville Heritage Center and Black-Owned Brooklyn are partnering to host a free Juneteenth Food Festival this weekend in Crown Heights.

Read full story
1 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Free yoga, skateboarding lessons at Underhill Open Streets this week in Prospect Heights

(Isaiah Bekkers/Unsplash) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Underhill Open Streets is offering free yoga on Tuesday and free skateboarding lessons on Thursday this week. The yoga runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. between Park Place and Sterling Place. The class is hosted by Shambhala Yoga & Dance Center, and attendees must bring their own mat or towel. No registration is required.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Council member Crystal Hudson holding Father's Day celebration at Dave & Buster's

(Mark Davis/Getty Images for Dave & Buster's) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) New York City Council member Crystal Hudson is hosting a Father's Day celebration at Dave & Buster's on Sunday at Atlantic Terminal Mall.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Fort Greene Park Conservancy hosting free movie screening on Monday

(Harry Dempster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Fort Greene Park Conservancy is holding a free special screening of "Citizen Ashe" on Monday at Myrtle Lawn.

Read full story
New York City, NY

New York Philharmonic to put on free concert followed by fireworks in Prospect Park

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The New York Philharmonic is teaming up with the Prospect Park Alliance for a free concert and fireworks display on June 17 at 8 p.m. Park visitors can expect to see a performance by conductor Jaap van Zweden and violinist Bomsori Kim at the Long Meadow Ballfields.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

New Dave & Buster's at Atlantic Terminal hiring bartenders, game techs and more

(Mark Davis/Getty Images for Dave & Buster's) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The recently-opened Dave & Buster's at Atlantic Terminal is looking to hire multiple positions, including bartenders, line cooks, managers, game technicians and more.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Botanic Garden opening new birdhouse exhibition 'For The Birds'

(Concept art by Germane Barnes) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Botanic Garden will unveil "For The Birds," a garden-wide birdhouse installation featuring more than 30 birdhouses made by artists of various disciplines, on Saturday.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Branded Saloon hosting free Brooklyn Pride comedy show in Prospect Heights

(Bogomil Mihaylov/Unsplash) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Prospect Heights staple Branded Saloon will host a free comedy show presented by Brooklyn Pride on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Lois Thompson will produce and host the show, which features comedians Calvin Cato, Dana Friedman, Jay Jurden, Nica Russell and headliner Pat Brown.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Museum celebrates Pride month with free lineup of queer and trans artists Saturday

(Eric Thayer/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) First Saturdays is back this weekend and the Brooklyn Museum has put together a lineup of queer and trans artists, musicians and collectives in celebration of Pride month.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

New Crown Heights restaurant Arden offers regional fare with global flair

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Arden, a new restaurant and bar in Crown Heights, opened up over Memorial Day weekend on the corner of Franklin Avenue and Lincoln Place. The establishment is a product of Scott Dansby and Mark Mata, who first met at the East Village Mermaid Inn in 2012 and formed a bond over creating a restaurant that values great service, a fun, inventive menu and memorable experiences for their guests and staff alike.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

Bend + Bloom offering free yoga series at Prospect Park starting Thursday

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (BROOKLYN, N.Y.) Brooklyn Flow by Bend + Bloom, in partnership with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and the Prospect Park Alliance, is offering a free Prospect Park Yoga series running weekly from Thursday through Aug. 18.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy