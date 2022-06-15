Weeksville Heritage Center hosting Juneteenth Food Festival this weekend in Crown Heights

(David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Weeksville Heritage Center and Black-Owned Brooklyn are partnering to host a free Juneteenth Food Festival this weekend in Crown Heights.

The festival, which runs from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, will have more than 20 Black food vendors offering cuisine from across the African Diaspora, including regions of the United States, Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Some of the vendors include Brooklyn Tea, Patsy's Rum Cake, Mac Shack, DaleView Biscuits and Beer, Shaquanda's Hot Pepper Sauce and many more.

Attendees can also expect a marketplace of Black-owned cultural goods, educational activities and performances. There will also be sets from a lineup of all-Black queer and trans DJs.

The festival will take place on the grounds of Weeksville Heritage Center. Attendance is free, and registration is encouraged but not required.