New Dave & Buster's at Atlantic Terminal hiring bartenders, game techs and more

Mike Romano

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vxXha_0g4ibQox00
(Mark Davis/Getty Images for Dave & Buster's)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The recently-opened Dave & Buster's at Atlantic Terminal is looking to hire multiple positions, including bartenders, line cooks, managers, game technicians and more.

All positions are hourly and don't include pay rates, but there are 15 open part-time positions posted to the company's website as of Wednesday.

Other positions include dishwasher, drink runner, customer service, server, janitorial maintenance, deposits, bussers and front desk hosts.

Most positions include similar requirements like working days, nights and weekends as required, working in noisy, fast-paced environments with distracting conditions and lifting/carrying up to 30 pounds.

The Atlantic Terminal location opened in May and occupies space on the mall's third floor.

Brooklyn-based writer covering local news in Prospect Heights and the surrounding area. You'll find everything from crime and entertainment to restaurant openings and traffic updates. Email mike.romano@newsbreak for tips.

