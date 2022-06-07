Brooklyn Botanic Garden opening new birdhouse exhibition 'For The Birds'

(Concept art by Germane Barnes)

(BROOKLYN, N.Y.) The Brooklyn Botanic Garden will unveil "For The Birds," a garden-wide birdhouse installation featuring more than 30 birdhouses made by artists of various disciplines, on Saturday.

The new exhibition is inspired by BBG's resident birds, and each birdhouse provides an opportunity to learn more about birds and their habitats through the eyes of artists working with a variety of materials and points of view.

(Concept art by Joyce Hwang)

The birdhouses will be on display starting on Saturday, when there will also be various activities planned for the opening. From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists behind the birdhouses, and then the party really starts. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., there will be bird stilt walkers by Mortal Beasts & Deities and lifelike bird puppets from Processional Arts Workshop dancing to processional music from Metropolis Ensemble. The dancers and puppets will parade to the Plant Family Collection where all are encouraged to join a giant dance party.

Visitors can also enjoy a "birdocular" giveaway, bird puppet crafting and a chance to get up close with some birds of prey to learn more about their hunting style.

The exhibition and program series is presented in partnership with music supervisor Randall Poster, who compiled "For the Birds: The Birdsong Project," a multi-album set of original recordings celebrating birds by 200-plus artists. A listening station, where visitors can enjoy recordings from the set, will be available Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Regular admission tickets to the BBG are required and cost $18 for adults and $12 for seniors (65+) and children over 12 (with ID). Children under 12 can enter for free.

More information on the birdhouses and Saturday's event can be found here.